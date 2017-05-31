Air Force bombs Boko Haram insurgents hiding under trees

By News Agency

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday said its newly acquired all-weather helicopter gunship, Mi-35M Super Hind, recorded its first hit in battle against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya said on 21 May, NAF Component of Operation “LAFIYA DOLE” conducted an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission in Parisu, Borno which led to serious casualty on the side of the insurgents.

“During the ISR mission, a large structure with solar panels and flags suspected to harbour high value insurgents was discovered, alongside other similar structures hidden under trees.

“Accordingly, on May 22, two attack helicopters; the Mi-17 and the newly inducted day and night, all weather gunship, Mi-35M Super Hind were scrambled to conduct strikes on the location in succession,” he said.

Adesanya said battle damage assessment revealed that several structures in the target area were engulfed in fire as a result of the strikes and a few insurgents survivors were seen scampering from the location.

In another development, NAF helicopter gunships also destroyed nine hidden barges with stolen oil products in several creeks within the Niger Delta under the framework of Operation “DELTA SAFE”

According to him, the destruction of the barges was aimed at making the stealing of the nation’s oil products futile, dangerous and unattractive.

