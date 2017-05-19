Air Force immortalises fighter pilots killed in Mali battle

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja —The Nigerian Air Force, yesterday, immortalised two of its Alpha Jet fighter pilots, late Squadron Leader BB Ado, and Flying Officer AJ Layelmenson, who lost their lives during a military operation to stop terrorists backed-rebels from over running the administration of Mali in 2013.

The Alpha jets they flew were said to have crashed during the African-led International Support Mission to Mali, AFISMA.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who immortalised the officers by naming newly constructed Transit and Married Officers blocks of flats after them at NAF Base, Abuja, said: “The two blocks of flats have been appropriately named after our two gallant officers, who died while on active duty during AFISMA in 2013.”

Sadique said: “Two young officers paid the supreme sacrifice while carrying out the noble task of projecting our nation’s interest, hence the need to immortalize them.”

This is in consonance with this administration’s efforts at preserving the memories of our fallen heroes and heroines.”

While handing over keys to officers who benefitted from the allocation of the flats, the Air Chief said Squadron Leader Ado’s block will be used as a permanent accommodation for married officers while Flying Officer Layelmenson’s block will be used as transit quarters for officers.

The post Air Force immortalises fighter pilots killed in Mali battle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

