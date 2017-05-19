Air Peace to Train Students on Non-violence

To start flights to Asaba, Warri

Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema has announced a package of over N300 million to train 52 executive members of the National Association Nigerian Students (NANS) in non-violence education in Nigeria at Emory University in the United States.

Onyema also promised the students that Air Peace would soon resume flights to Asaba and Warri to ease access to these cities by air.

He made the announcement when the Grand Patron of NANS in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ubong King and leaders of the student body visited the airline’s corporate headquarters in Lagos recently.

The airline, he added, would also henceforth fly leaders of NANS and all other categories of students to school on resumption and out of school on vacation for a flat fare of N18, 000, adding that the airline was offering a fare much better than the 15 per cent discount the students sought because of its belief in the youths’ capacity to transform the country.

Onyema commended the executives of NANS for pursuing issues relating to the country’s wellbeing without ethnic considerations, saying the nation needed a pool of focussed, detribalised and non-violent youths to drive its development agenda.

He urged NANS executive to regard the opportunity offered by the airline to train them in non-violence education with seriousness, saying they were expected to return to the country as non-violence experts to support the campaign for peace his not-for-profit organisation, the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN) had championed for many years.

Meanwhile the Air Peace boss has stated that the difficulties being experienced by air travellers on the Delta State route would soon be a thing of the past.

Onyema gave the assurance when members of the National Association of Niger-Delta Students visited the airlines Lagos office to show appreciation for the airline’s efforts to transform air travel experience in Nigeria and provide jobs for the people.

The Air Peace boss, who was responding to the appeal of the National President of the Niger Delta students, Comrade Martins Abebe for the airline to operate flights to Warri and Asaba in Delta State, said the status of the airports in the two cities did not guarantee safe landing of the carrier’s B737 aircraft.

Air Peace, he explained, had to suspend its flights to Asaba when the airport was downgraded because of its runway. The airport’s runway, he said, was not suitable for the operation of the airline’s fleet of B737 aircraft.

Onyema, however, acknowledged reports that the runway was being fixed. He also explained that the Osubi Airport, which is the closest to Effurun and Warri, had a short runway. The runway, he said, could not handle B737 aircraft.

