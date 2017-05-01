Nigeria: One Tests Positive As Pilots, Others Undergo Alcohol, Drug Tests – AllAfrica.com
The Punch
Nigeria: One Tests Positive As Pilots, Others Undergo Alcohol, Drug Tests
AllAfrica.com
Lagos — The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has conducted a random alcohol and drug tests on 87 licensed aviation personnel following the directive by the Director General, Capt. Mukhtar Usman. One crew member tested positive to psychoactive …
