Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Airlines battle surge in assets, personnel attacks by passengers – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Airlines battle surge in assets, personnel attacks by passengers
Nigeria Today
Airlines in Nigeria are now operating under very frightening or intimidating conditions, no thanks to the country's poor aviation security and regulatory institutions. They have failed to stem the rise in passenger attacks on airline staff and assets
Nigeria loses over N200 billion yearly to air pactsGuardian (blog)
ADVENTURES: Airline passengers should be treated 'like guests in your own home'Cloverdale Reporter

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.