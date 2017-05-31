Airport Road repair: Osinbajo gives Ambode go ahead after verbal war with Fashola

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has granted permission to the Lagos State Government to embark upon a total reconstruction of the International Airport Road from Oshodi. This came a few weeks after Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, engaged in a verbal war over the road. […]

Airport Road repair: Osinbajo gives Ambode go ahead after verbal war with Fashola

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

