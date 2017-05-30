Pages Navigation Menu

Airports concession may not be feasible until 2019 — NUATE – Vanguard

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Airports concession may not be feasible until 2019 — NUATE
Vanguard
The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) on Tuesday said the Federal Government's plan to concession the four major airports in the country might not be feasible until 2019. Mr Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, NUATE, told newsmen in …

