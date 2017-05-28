Airtel commended for role in uplifting underprivileged children

Students and Teachers in Airtel Nigeria’s adopted schools have commended the telco for its role in improving the quality of education in the country throughits empowerment programme targeted at underprivileged children.

To commemoratethe 2017 Children’s Day, the leading telco donated educational materials to students in public primary schools across Nigeria.

The donation exercise,which is under the auspices of the telco’s ‘Adopt-a-School’ initiative,held in primary schools in Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Cross River and Kwara States.

Items donated to the students include school bags, thousands of note books, textbooks and other educational materials designed to assist the students in learning.

The excited students and teachers at the various schools commended the company for its commitment towards promoting active learning experience among primary schools students and supporting them with quality educational materials.

At the donation exercise in Oremeji Primary School 2, Ajegunle, Lagos, Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. AdunniAnimashaun thanked Airtel for the donation assuring that the donated items will be put to good use in improving the standard of education in the school.

L-R: CSR Lead, Airtel Nigeria, Chioma Okolie; Head Teacher, Oremeji Primary School, Mrs. Adunni Animashaun; Ag. Head, Public Relations, Airtel Nigeria, Erhumu Bayagbon; Kausara Ajibola; Emmanuel Ameh; Ojewole Soliu and Uratuchukwu Chisom, all Basic 6 Students of Oremeji Primary School 2 during the celebration of Children’s Day 2017 and presentation of educational materials to students ofOremeji Primary School 2, Ajegunle, Lagos on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

“Ever since Airtel adopted our school, the standard of learning here has dramatically improved. Our enrolment of students has also recorded a significant increase with more students enrolling into our school. We cannot thank Airtel enough for this kind gesture,” said an excited Mrs. Animashaun.

Meanwhile, students in Community Primary School, Amumara, Imo State, also applauded the gesture from the telco.

An elated primary 6 student of the school, Chigbo Emmanuel, said: “Thank you Airtel for my new school bag and books. I promise to pass my coming common entrance examination”.

An equally excited student, Amarachi Ehiemere, said: “Thank you Airtel for supporting my dreams of becoming a medical doctor.”

Similarly, students in Iyeru-Okin Primary School, Offa, Kwara State and Presbyterian Primary School, Ediba, Cross River State whoalso benefited from the donation exercise showered encomiums on the telco.

The Children’s Day is a global event held on annually May 27 to celebrate children around the world.

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Airtel commended for role in uplifting underprivileged children appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

