Airtel’s TVC, Data is Life, bags three awards at African Cristal Festival

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been recognized for its role in pioneering creativity and innovation across the African continent as it emerged treble winners, last week, at the prestigious African Cristal Festival.

The African Cristal Festival is widely considered as a foremost platform to reward the best advertising campaigns created and broadcasted over the African continent, on any media.

Airtel Nigeria’s Television Commercial, ‘Data is Life’, created to drive the telco’s SmartSpeedoo mobile Internet value offering, placed Nigeria on the continental creativity and innovation map with the haul of three awards in the categories of African Cristal Awards Film for the ‘Moments’ TVC and two regional categories of Nigerian Cristal Awards: Film – ‘Moments’ and Integrated.

Airtel Nigeria’s Vice President, Brand and Advertising, Enitan Denloye, received the awards on behalf of the company at a colourful ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco from May 10th -12th, 2017. The event attracted several professionals in the advertising, media and creativity circles.

Airtel’s triumph at the African Cristal Festival came barely two months after the company’s nomination at the just concluded Dubai Lynx International Festival for ‘Alex & Joe’, a different television commercial also focused on the telco’s mobile Internet value offering.

Commenting on the treble at the African Cristal Festival, Ahmad Mokhles, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, said: “We are excited and inspired by this massive continental recognition. We dedicate the awards to all our loyal customers and I must also thank my colleagues and the entire Airtel leadership in Nigeria and across Africa for all the invaluable support.

“Airtel will continue to lead in innovation and we will not relent in our quest to exploring creative solutions in exceeding the expectations of our customers.”

Created by one of Nigeria’s leading advertising agencies, Noah’s Ark, the ‘Data is Life’ TVC served to underscore the importance of reliable mobile Internet and data services by drawing on the use of metaphor and representation to deliver meaning as well as connecting to the audience.

The African Cristal Festival Awards is an annual event, which stands as one of the biggest regional summits, which brings together marketing communication companies and brands on the African continent and across the world to network and promote regional cultures through dedicated competitions, conferences, and debates.

Anthony Nlebem

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Airtel’s TVC, Data is Life, bags three awards at African Cristal Festival appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

