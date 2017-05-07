Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari and Dolapo Osinbajo pays visit to eight months old baby who was defiled when she was six months old

The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari and the wife of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo Osinbajo visited the eight months baby that was defiled when she was six months old by a neighbour in Kano State.

