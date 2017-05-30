Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari departs for London

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was in London for medical follow-up.

Buhari departed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday morning.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Before her departure, the wife of the President thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers for the quick recovery of Buhari.

President Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, for medical follow-up on the advice of his doctors.

The post Aisha Buhari departs for London appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.