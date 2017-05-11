Aisha Buhari, Dolapo Osinbajo, Governor’s Wives Meet 82 Released Chibok Girls in Abuja (Photos)

Wife of the President Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Wednesday met with the eighty-two recently released Chibok girls at their location in Abuja, to have a talk with them.

She was accompanied by the wife of the Vice president Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wives of the governors of Zamfara state Mrs. Asmau Yari, Kogi state Mrs. Rashidat Bello, Bauchi state Mrs. Hadiza Abubakar, Nassarawa state Mrs.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

