Aisha Buhari, Emir Sanusi call for Justice for 6-month old Rape Victim in Kano

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, visited the 8 months old baby who was allegedly raped when she was 6 months old in Kano and currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano. The victim was allegedly raped by a family friend. Aisha Buhari, who sympathised with the victim, called on parents […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

