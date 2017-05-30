Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari: First Lady Travels To London To See Her Husband, President Buhari

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today May 30th, 2017 has departed Nigeria to see her husband, President Buhari who is in London for medical follow-up.

The President’s wife left via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

(NAN)

