Aisha Buhari Joins PMB In UK – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Aisha Buhari Joins PMB In UK
Leadership Newspapers
In statement by her media aide, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, Mrs Buhari will spend some time with her husband ,President Muhammadu Buhari,who is presently on medical vacation. She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been …
OPINION: How Buhari deceived Nigerians to vote for him but failed to fulfill his promises
Aisha Buhari First Lady joins President in London
2nd Anniversary: I Give Buhari Administration Neither Pass Nor Fail― Sonaiya
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!