Aisha Buhari speaks about the health of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari
The First lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has spoken about the health of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari. She said the state of his health is not as worse as people make it to look like. She said this via her official twitter handle.
