Aisha Buhari speaks on president Buhari’s health

Aisha Buhari in a series of tweets reacted to president Buhari’s health, saying his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived.

“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.

I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities

during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.

Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.

