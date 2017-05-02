Aisha Buhari speaks on president Buhari’s health
Aisha Buhari in a series of tweets reacted to president Buhari’s health, saying his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived.
“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.
I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities
during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.
Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!