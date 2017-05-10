AIT apologizes for Buhari documentary

Pages Navigation Menu

May 10, 2017

DAAR Communications Plc, the owners of AIT, has apologised to a former aide de camp of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mustapha Jokolo, over a defamatory documentary it aired. In January 2016, the TV station broadcasted a documentary entitled, ‘The Real Buhari’, in which it alleged that Jokolo cleared 53 suitcases suspected to contain cash, at the […]

