AIT apologizes for Buhari documentary

DAAR Communications Plc, the owners of AIT, has apologised to a former aide de camp of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mustapha Jokolo, over a defamatory documentary it aired. In January 2016, the TV station broadcasted a documentary entitled, ‘The Real Buhari’, in which it alleged that Jokolo cleared 53 suitcases suspected to contain cash, at the […]

AIT apologizes for Buhari documentary

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

