Aiyetoro, Arch Adelaja battle in Opeifa Cup final

Defending champions, Archdeacon Adelaja Memorial High School and Aiyetoro Senior Senior Grammar School will contest for the boys’ senior title at the final of the 3rd Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Competition tagged Opeifa Cup today.

Aiyetoro will be going for a double as they go head-to-head with Herbert Macaulay for the girls’ crown as the week-long tournament comes to a nail-biting end at the Rowe Park Sports Centre,

Archdeacon Adelaja defeated Mainland Senior High School 13-6 to set up what promises to be a showdown with Aiyetoro Senior, who edged Birrel Avenue Senior School 18-17 in a testy match.

Aiyetoro Girls outplayed Aunty Ayo International School 5-3 and Herbert Macaulay whitewashed CMS Girls Grammar School 12-1.

In the boys’ junior category, Ikosi Junior Secondary School defeated Pholex Success Private School 5-13 and will in their quest to land their first ever title slug it out with their counterparts from Herbert Macaulay Junior who posted a 12-4 victory over Bariga Junior Grammar School.

Herbert Macaulay Junior High School and St. Lukes will battle for the top prize in the girls’

