Ajaokuta Steel Company will create over 500,000 jobs – FG
The Federal Government says the first phase of Ajaokuta Steel Company will provide 500,000 upstream and downstream employment when it becomes operational. Mr Isah Onobere, the Sole Administrator of the company made this known during a media tour to the company on Friday. Onobere said that the first phase of the plant would also provide …
The post Ajaokuta Steel Company will create over 500,000 jobs – FG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!