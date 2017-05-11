Ajax into Europa League final

Dutch giants Ajax secured their ticket to the Europa League final on Thursday despite losing 3-1 away to Lyon in their semi-final second leg.

Ajax’s 4-1 win in the first leg in Amsterdam saw them through against their French rivals with the 1992 winners progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

Kasper Dolberg scored early for Ajax but a quickfire Alexandre Lacazette double — the first from the penalty spot — just before the break reignited Lyon’s hopes of a first European final.

Substitute Rachid Ghezzal nodded in a heavily-deflected third late on as Ajax played the final minutes with ten men after Dutch international Nick Viergever received a second booking.

