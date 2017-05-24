Pages Navigation Menu

Ajayi Crowther University 2016/2017 Final 2nd Semester Examination Time-Table Released.

This is to inform students of the Ajayi Crowther University that the Final The Second Semester 2016/17 Session final examination time-table has been published by the university’s management. The Exam is expected to begin June 1 and end on June 16th, 2017. The details of the Final Exam Time-Table For The Second Semester, 2016/17 Session …

