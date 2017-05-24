Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ajayi Crowther University Council Informs Staff & Students That Discipline & Hardwork Should Be Their Hallmark.

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Governing Council of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) met with students and staff of the institution in a bid to encourage them and assure them that the council had their best interests in its actions . He informed them that discipline should be the hallmark of such an institution founded by the Anglican Communion, insisting …

The post Ajayi Crowther University Council Informs Staff & Students That Discipline & Hardwork Should Be Their Hallmark. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.