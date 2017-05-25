Ajimobi flags off Oyo health insurance scheme

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo on Thursday flagged off the State Health Insurance Scheme, saying that his administration is committed to improving health care service delivery of the people. The scheme was applauded by stakeholders in the health industry in their goodwill messages at the flag off Ibadan. The insurance scheme, the Governor said, will especially the poor as the registration has been pegged at N200 naira only and a monthly premium fee of N650 naira.

