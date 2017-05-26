Ajimobi flags off state health insurance scheme

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday flagged off the State Health Insurance Scheme. He declared that his administration was committed to improving health care service delivery to the people. He said the scheme was open to children under age 5 and pregnant women, free of charge. Ajimobi appealed to the people not to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

