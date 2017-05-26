Pages Navigation Menu

Ajimobi flags off state health insurance scheme

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday flagged off the State Health Insurance Scheme. He declared that his administration was committed to improving health care service delivery to the people. He said the scheme was open to children under age 5 and pregnant women, free of charge. Ajimobi appealed to the people not to […]

