Ajimobi gives cash donations to 2 newly born babies

Two babies born during the launching of the “Free Medical Mission”, programme of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, on Monday, received cash gifts of N100,000 each from the governor. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the babies were born within fifteen minutes interval from each other.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

