Ajimobi Inaugurates Judicial Panel To Review Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration

By GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has inaugurated a Seven-man judicial commission of inquiry to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland.

The commission, headed by a retired High Court Judge, Justice Akintunde Boade, was inaugurated by the governor at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, in Ibadan, on Friday.

The commission was given four weeks to submit its report. Other members of the commission are a retired permanent secretary in the ministry of local government, Chief Onaolapo Ajibola and the state’s Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the ministry of justice, Mr. Wasiu Gbadegesin.

Also on the list are Messrs Joseph Oladele, Paul Ayoola, Ogunniyi Ogunjinmi, and Abiodun Adegbaye, while the Director of Chieftaincy Matters in the ministry of Justice, Mr. Olanrewaju Jaiyeola, will serve as the secretary.

The commission was saddled with the responsibility of “reviewing the existing requirements and qualification for ascendancy to the throne of Olubadan, as well as to review the selection process of Olubadan from Otun and Balogun lines.

“It was also mandated to look into the possibilities of having more beaded crown Obas in Ibadanland, taken into consideration the present size and population of the city.

