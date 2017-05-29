Ajimobi says he may contest for Senate in 2019

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that he has raised the bar of governance in the last six years and therefore, his successor must also be intellectually deep, compassionate, passionate, forthright and fearless to merit the coveted office. Ajimobi bared his mind while fielding questions at a media interactive session organised by the state in commemoration of his 6th anniversary and this year’s Democracy Day at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, Television, Orita Basorun, Ibadan, Among the almost 34 aspirants jostling to succeed him so far, the governor said that only five of them possessed the qualities that he enunciated, stressing that the electorate in the state would not settle for less. Although the governor said it was still early in the day for him to determine his political future, he said that he was contemplating a return to the National Assembly in 2019 to be a part of the country’s legislation, a decision he said would depend on the political environment.

