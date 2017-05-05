Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akeredolu disburses N167m for community- based projects

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ONDO STATE governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has reiterated his commitment to tackle rural-urban migration by making extending development to every part of the state. Akeredolu, who spoke  during the official presentation of cheques worth N167 million to the first set of benefitting communities under the Community and Social Development Project, CSDP, Additional Financing in Akure, […]

The post Akeredolu disburses N167m for community- based projects appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.