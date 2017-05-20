Akeredolu hails security operatives over release of abducted Ondo PS

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has congratulated the abducted Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, on his release.

Akeredolu also congratulated members of the immediate family of Ikuomola and members of the Nigerian medical Association (NMA) on the release of the abducted permanent secretary.

The governor, who joyfully welcomed Dr. Ikuomola back home, thanked his immediate family and his professional colleagues for their support and prayers during the trying period.

It would be recalled that Ikuomola was kidnapped alongside his driver by some gunmen on Sunday evening along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Road.

Akeredolu, however, hailed the heroic performance of the security agencies in the state, especially security personnel in the office of the governor for their efforts in ensuring that Ikuomola regains his freedom from the kidnappers.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the governor assured members of the public of his administration’s determination to continue to protect lives and properties, adding that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that Ondo State is made conducive for all categories of peace-loving people

Akeredolu therefore urged all the relevant stakeholders in the state, including traditional rulers, religious bodies, youth groups and non-governmental organizations to be vigilant and volunteer information on suspects in their vicinities to security agencies for prompt actions.

