Akeredolu sets up committee to recover usurped govt vehicles

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday set up a five-man committee on the recovery of state government vehicles from unauthorized persons.

This is coming following concerns over the numbers of government vehicles in the possession of unauthorized persons across the state.

The committee has six weeks to submit its report.

It has former Commissioner for Natural Resources, Prince Solagbade Amodeni as Chairman and Mr. Lawrence Akintunde as secretary.

Other members of the committee are: Senior Special Assistants (SSA) to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, Alhaji S. Yusuf and Mr. Odunayo Kolawole.

They are expected to recover all government vehicles in the hands of unauthorised persons and at locations within and outside the state.

