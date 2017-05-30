Akintola lauds Oyo governor Abiola Ajimobi on good goverance – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Akintola lauds Oyo governor Abiola Ajimobi on good goverance
Guardian (blog)
A legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Niyi Akintola has said Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has done well since assuming office six years ago. Citing infrastructure development and sustained peace being enjoyed since Ajimobi assumed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!