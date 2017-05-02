UK, Nigeria prisoners’ transfer: Senate invites Malami, Dambazzau, Onyeama – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
UK, Nigeria prisoners' transfer: Senate invites Malami, Dambazzau, Onyeama
Daily Trust
The Senate on Tuesday invited Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, over concerns of human rights violation following Nigeria, United Kingdom agreement on prisoners' transfer. The invitation followed a motion by the Deputy President …
Akpabio 'Peace Corps is 419,' says Senator
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!