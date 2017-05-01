Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghanaian workers have become ‘clock watchers’ – Nana Addo – Citifmonline

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Ghanaian workers have become 'clock watchers' – Nana Addo
Citifmonline
President Nana Addo has raised concerns over what he refers to as the poor working attitude by most Ghanaian employees. According to him, majority of the Ghanaian workforce after arriving at work , spend most of the time praying and engaging in other …
Full text: Akufo-Addo's May Day Celebration speechMyjoyonline.com
Workers Day Stop laziness and petty stealing at work – Akufo-Addo to workersPulse.com.gh
We Count on you Mr. President, to Lead us out of Hopelessness – Organised LabourPeace FM Online
Starr 103.5 FM –Ghana Business News
all 42 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.