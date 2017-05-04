Akwa Ibom Govt. takes over 7 community schools

The Akwa Ibom Government says it has taken over seven secondary community schools in the State. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo on Thursday. Udoh explained that the gesture would allow the students in the […]

