Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom Govt. takes over 7 community schools

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom Government says it has taken over seven secondary community schools in the State. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo on Thursday. Udoh explained that the gesture would allow the students in the […]

The post Akwa Ibom Govt. takes over 7 community schools appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.