Akwa Ibom has 21651 unclaimed PVCs, says INEC – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Akwa Ibom has 21651 unclaimed PVCs, says INEC
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State says it has in its possession 21,651 unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the last voter registration exercise. Owhor Nathan, administrative secretary of the commission in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!