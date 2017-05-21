Akwa Ibom highest recipient as Nigerian govt, states, LGs share N1.41 trillion in first quarter 2017 – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Akwa Ibom highest recipient as Nigerian govt, states, LGs share N1.41 trillion in first quarter 2017
Premium Times
The Federal Government, the 36 states and their local government areas have so far shared N1.4 trillion from the federation account, being revenue generated in the first quarter of 2017. The breakdown is contained in the monthly Federation Account …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!