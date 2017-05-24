Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa-Ibom Senatorial Tussle:‎ Senate will abide by rule of law – Lawan

Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has assured that the Senate will abide by the law in resolving the controversy surrounding the authentic representative of Akwa-Ibom North-East Senatorial District. Lawan made this known in a news briefing on Tuesday in Abuja. The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, had on Feb. 27,…

