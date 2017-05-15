Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom State University 21 students just got expelled from this school – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 15, 2017

Akwa Ibom State University 21 students just got expelled from this school
Pulse Nigeria
The authorities at Akwa Ibom State University has said that they've expelled 21 students for various offences. They were expelled for offences committed in 2016. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eno Ibanga, put the word out to journalists

Comments

