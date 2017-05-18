Akwa Ibom State University Gets A Radio Broadcast Facility & Commercial Farm From Government.

We at Students Nigeria learnt that the Akwa Ibom governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on Tuesday inaugurated a commercial farm, and a television and radio broadcast facility at the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU). Emmanuel performed the inauguration at the Obio-Akpa campus of the university in Oruk Anam local government area of the state as …

The post Akwa Ibom State University Gets A Radio Broadcast Facility & Commercial Farm From Government. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

