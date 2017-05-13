Akwa Ibom varsity expels 21 students

The Management of Akwa Ibom State University says the institution has expelled 21 students for various offences committed in 2016. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, told newsmen in Ikot Akpaden, on Saturday that the students were expelled for various offences ranging from phone theft to grievous harm, among others. Ibanga noted that due process was […]

Akwa Ibom varsity expels 21 students

