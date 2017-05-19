Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa United unveils ex AC Milan youngster, four others

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

NPFL SIDE Akwa United of Uyo has recruited five players to beef up their squad for the second stanza of the current season. The new players including ex AC Milan of Italy youngster Harmony Akande , junior international goalkeeper Olorunneke Ojo, Ex Super Eagles invitee Gabriel Okechukwu, home boy and Akwa Starlet striker Edem Atang […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.