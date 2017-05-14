Akwuegbu: Nigeria needs world class striker

Former Super Eagles forward Bennedict Akwuegbu has outlined the areas Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr needs to strengthen in the national team to make them world beaters.

Akwuegbu in an interview, said, so far the team is doing very well but they are areas the coach should strengthen to enable them achieve their set goals.

“We need a world class striker, who can score at any given time,”he observed, adding, “Iheanacho is a good striker but we need a world class striker if we want to build a team that will conquer the world. We need to do more.

“We need to reinforce the play maker position, get a striker that score goals, and a right a very good right back, even in central midfield we need options”.

He also bared his mind on the issue of home based players in the team, insisting it’s only normal for the coach to mix the local lads with their foreign based counterparts to help them gain experience for the future.

