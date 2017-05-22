Al-Hikmah University Notice To Students On Compulsory Hostel Accommodation From 2017/2018.

Al-Hikmah University hereby inform her students on the need to be in the school hostel as it will solve numerous problems among which are off-campus and poor attendance of lecturers. In view of this,therefore, the Management had decided that as from 2017/2018 Academic Session, it would be compulsory for all students to live in University …

