Al-Makura begs striking workers, accuses opposition of sabotage

By David Odama

LAFIA—GOVERNOR Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has pleaded with the striking workers in the state to resume work in the interest of peace, blaming opposition parties for the ongoing industrial action.

The governor also warned opposition politicians and others to stop inciting workers against his administration.

The workers are demanding full payment of their salary arrears, promotion and enhanced condition of service.

The governor, who made the appeal in Lafia at a meeting with some stakeholders to commemorate democracy day in Nigeria, however claimed the strike over backlog of unpaid salaries was politically motivated.

The governor said the meeting was meant to appreciate, recognise and acknowledge the contributions of those that served and were still serving the state since he assumed office as governor.

According to him, “as a matter of fact, the masterminds of the strike are people from the opposition parties and others with retrogressive mind against the development of the state. The strike is only to sabotage government.”

He said the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Chairman in the state, Abdullahi Adeka, had announced the suspension of the strike on Friday, since government had started implementing labour’s demands.

He lamented that factional NLC Chairman, Bala Umar, asked the workers to continue the strike, insisting that government was yet to meet the workers’ demands.

The post Al-Makura begs striking workers, accuses opposition of sabotage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

