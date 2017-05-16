Al-Makura Commissions Karu Sight and Services Scheme8

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, yesterday, flagged

off the Nasarawa state sight and services scheme in Karu local

government area, 21years after its first attempt in 1997 to take care

of housing needs for low and the medium income earners,

Al-Makura, while performing the flag off ceremony restated the

commitment of his administration in ensuring security and adequate

housing for the people to ease up the burden of accommodation for the

citizens of the state and other Nigerians resident within the

corridors of the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.

The governor said that since he came on board, one of the cardinal

policies of his administration is the developed infrastructure across

the state which he said culminated in the establishment of the

Nasarawa Geographic Information Service to champion land

administration and other developmental blueprints of his

administration. .

According to him, the flag off of the sight and services scheme was

aimed at attracting developers interested in housing to invest in the

state as government cannot afford not to develop the Greater Karu

master plan due to its proximity to the federal capital and what the

state stands to benefit.

He said “government is ready and has put every machinery in place to

make the project a realizable dream, as it willing to allocate plots

to private spirited individuals with the interest of estate

development”.

He explained that “in 6 months when the project might have been

completed it will offer housing to the low and medium class income

earners which will include a bus terminal and other services that will

give the estate a befitting outlook that can add value to Abuja.

Contributing, Architect Shehu Tukur, the consultant to the Nasarawa

state government on projects development, said the idea which is the

second attempt is purely to established residential layout to ensure

urban renewal, he commended the governor for its resilience and the

will to actualize the project