Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Local aid workers on the front line of South Sudan’s civil war – IRINnews.org

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


IRINnews.org

Local aid workers on the front line of South Sudan's civil war
IRINnews.org
Gunshots suddenly crackled as Stephanie and her colleagues went about a routine seed distribution in a small farming community in South Sudan's Upper Nile State. The moment she heard the bullets zipping through the air, the young aid worker knew the …
U.N. ramps up appeal for South Sudan refugeesThe Africa Report

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.