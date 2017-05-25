Alberta wolf that plays Ghost on Game of Thrones still alive despite rumours – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
Alberta wolf that plays Ghost on Game of Thrones still alive despite rumours
CBC.ca
Game of Thrones fans were duped this week after the brain behind the popular franchise — which went from novels to HBO — tweeted that the real life Ghost died. George R.R. Martin went on to say the wolf lived at the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, which …
The Wolf That Plays Jon Snow's Direwolf Dies Weeks Before Season 7
George RR Martin pays tribute to dead wolf named after GoT's 'Ghost'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!