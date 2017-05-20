ALBUM RELEASE: Dr. Paul and Soul Solace – Yahweh

Dr. Paul and his crew Soul Solace have just released their long awaited album titled YAHWEH. The album is named after their 2017 wildly popular worship song, YAHWEH which received wide acceptance as a touching and inspiring worship. This album features celebrity producers such as Gospelonthebeat, Niyi P, Sampro, GTonthebeat, and Abdulkass.

The album is designed to maximise the worship experience, while also containing some hip hop praise. This release features collabos with Samong, Asu Ekiye, Solomon Lange, Chris Morgan and Elijah Oyelade.

ALBUM AVAILABLE IN STORES NATIONWIDE AND ONLINE STORES

Download for free: Kole Yi Pada, a hip hop praise collabo with GT and this song rocks the building anytime, anywhere, anyhow.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/07-Kole-Yi-Pada.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

