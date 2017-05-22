Pages Navigation Menu

ALERT: Residents of Ikoyi, VI will experience 5-day power outage – TheCable

ALERT: Residents of Ikoyi, VI will experience 5-day power outage
There will be disruption of electric power supply for five days in some parts of Lagos this week, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said on Monday. In a statement, Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC spokesman, said the outage was to enable the …
Electricity company announces five-day power outage in LagosPremium Times
Eko Disco announces five-days planned power outage in Ikoyi, VI, Lagos IslandWorldStage
EKEDC Announces 5-Day Power Outage In These Parts Of LagosBuzzNigeria.com

all 7 news articles »

