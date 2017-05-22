ALERT: Residents of Ikoyi, VI will experience 5-day power outage – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
ALERT: Residents of Ikoyi, VI will experience 5-day power outage
TheCable
There will be disruption of electric power supply for five days in some parts of Lagos this week, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said on Monday. In a statement, Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC spokesman, said the outage was to enable the …
